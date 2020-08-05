Liverpool ‘will win every game’ if they sign ‘diamond’ Thiago for ‘absolute steal’ £25m – Honigstein

Raphael Honigstein has urged Liverpool to sign Thiago, despite the fact it looks like PSG have stolen a march in the chase for the Spaniard.

Abendzeitung Muenchen claim that the Ligue 1 champions are happy to spend £25m on his services, but Liverpool are not and have therefore dropped behind PSG in the race for Bayern Munich’s world-class deep-lying playmaker.

Thiago’s contract in Germany is expiring next year and he’s not going to put pen to paper on an extension having won the title in every season since his 2014 switch from Barcelona – and Honigstein thinks Liverpool are missing a trick by turning the opportunity down.

“In Germany they are saying that if Liverpool buy Thiago, they’ll win every game next year!” he said, reported in the Star.

“He’s just been so good. If there’s one player they’re missing in that midfield it’s that technical player.

“More of a creator and a dribbler, somebody who scores spectacular goals and can find a pass.

“It’s not a player that Liverpool have accommodated in recent years and it would change the dynamic of their midfield if you find space for him.

“But in terms of real quality, technique and unique skills any club in the world should be in for him.

“If Liverpool get him in the summer when the traditional powerhouses on the continent can’t do it, the deal would be an absolute steal for the kind of money Bayern are talking about – £25m.

“He’s only got a year left on his contract, but for a player who’s going to be at his peak for another two or three years, that is a bargain in my book.

“Whoever gets him is getting an absolute diamond.”

To be honest, we’re inclined to agree with the journalist.

Thiago is simply a jaw-dropping footballer – and someone who like Andrea Pirlo did – can simply improve in his thirties due to his incredible technical skills and reading of the game.

Liverpool already have a powerhouse in Fabinho, a work-horse in Jordan Henderson, a dictator in Gini Wijnaldum and a dribbler in Naby Keita – but Thiago provides something the others do not.

We don’t think it’ll happen, due to the player’s age and wages, but it would be seriously exciting if the club decided to go for it.