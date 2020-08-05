Local Watford journalist confirms Liverpool contacted Ismaila Sarr’s agent after Hornets relegation

Liverpool are one of many clubs to have enquired about the availability of Ismaila Sarr following Watford’s relegation.

This has been confirmed by journalist Ryan Gray, who is close to the selling club, in the Watford Observer.

From the sounds of his piece, it seems as though the information has come direct from the agents themselves – so you never know if our name has been used to strum up interest in the client.

Sarr, a friend of Sadio Mane from the Senegal national team, put us to the sword in March to end our chances of an Invincible Premier League campaign.

He’s extremely raw, and right now, lacks end product and consistency – but you only need to look at how both Mane and Mo Salah developed under Jurgen Klopp to show what the German can do with a talented wing-forward.

Watford paid lots of money (Over £30m) for Sarr last summer from France, however, and it would surely only be for a fee much less than this that we would consider buying.

We actually like the idea of a genuine pace-man, who can play on either flank, in our ranks that could provide some support to the front-three – but we also think Watford will likely charge too much for this to be a viable deal right now.