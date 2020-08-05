Three of the four names on Liverpool’s left-back shortlist have been named

Liverpool will be buying a left-back this summer; that much we pretty much know for certain.

Andy Robertson needs backup and the Reds have drawn up a four-man shortlist to find the right man, for the right money.

Melissa Reddy in the Independent says that Jamal Lewis is a contender, and has named Olympiakos flyer Kostas Tsimikas as another man on the list.

Dave Maddock in the Mirror has added Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly to the debate, and while he’s said Ben White is of interest, we can only assume he means at centre-back as a replacement for Dejan Lovren – not at left-back.

That means three of the four names have been confirmed by reliable outlets.

Tsimikas is the most glamorous, but Lewis is probably the most sensible. He has Premier League experience and did really well for the relegated Canaries – and is already an experienced Northern Ireland international despite being only 22-years-old.

If the £10m mooted fee for his services is correct, we’d suggest that seems fair for someone whose value will keep, even if he doesn’t play much.