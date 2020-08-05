(Video) Firmino finally does an interview in English about his celebrations… and it’s quality

Roberto Firmino has been at Anfield since 2015, but we’ve very rarely heard him speaking in English.

There has been the odd moment, but nothing consistent – and no prolonged answers.

This has never been a problem for us per se, as he speaks the language of football – but it’s still very nice to hear him explaining the individualism about his celebrations in our native tongue!

Naby Keita got stick for not learning English during his year in Germany before signing for us, while Taki Minamino’s slow adaptation period has been in part put down to his difficulty with the language – so it is also fairly important.

English Bobby to hit 25 goals next term – you heard it here first!