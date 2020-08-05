(Video) Ismaila Sarr’s best bits, as Liverpool contact Watford star’s agent following their relegation

Unlike Sadio Mane, Ismaila Sarr is a player who does his best work running behind the defence.
Whereas Mane, his Senegal team-mate and friend, is brilliant between the lines, thrives at no.10 and is basically the perfect all-round attacker, Watford’s Sarr is best when running into space, either with or without the ball.
We’re writing about the 22-year-old because he’s today been linked to Liverpool, who have contacted his agents, by the Watford Observer.
He infamously put us to the sword back in March and he’s clearly a player with huge potential.
Below, you’ll see some of his best bits from the campaign. He’s very direct, fast and with some skill.
Would you take him at Anfield, Reds?
