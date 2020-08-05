(Video) Jamal Lewis best bits, as Liverpool plan £10m raid on Canaries for very exciting prospect

It has been confirmed by many good sources, including Dave Maddock in the Mirror, that Liverpool are considering spending £10m on Jamal Lewis.

The Norwich left-back is a flyer and shares many of Andy Robertson’s offensive traits up the flank.

The highlight video is actually very impressive. He’s quick, progressive with the ball at his feet and can whip in a cross to boot.

His lack of assists has more to do with the strikers in Norwich’x box and their style of play than his ability – and the deal is actually quite reminiscent of the one we did for Andy Robertson back in 2017 – which has turned out to be an incredible piece of business.

This has made us quite excited!