Fabrizio Romano speaks up Thiago to Liverpool: ‘The player would love…’ ‘He hopes it can be a possibility’

Fabrizio Romano has shared some news on Thiago, that in truth, we already know.

The world-class Bayern Munich and Spain midfielder is desperate to join Liverpool – but the rumours about the transfer are largely coming from him – and not because we especially plan on making a bid anytime soon.

“The player would love to join Liverpool, he would love to play for Jurgen Klopp. He hopes it can be a possibility,” stated the journalist, who is Europe’s finest in regards to his transfer knowledge.

You can see his entire comments in the video below:

It’s frustrating that in the past two summers, we’ve been maybe the biggest draw for any potential signing on the planet.

The likes of Jadon Sancho, Kylian Mbappe, Timo Werner and other world-class talent has spoken very favourably about us – but we haven’t signed any first-teamers bar Takumi Minamino.

However, moaning about this when you’ve just won the Premier League is callous, at best.

FSG’s policy in the transfer market has in part led to our current success and with Klopp at the helm, there is no reason why it cannot lead to more.

Still, when a player as good as Thiago will cost under £30m and has basically issued a come and get me plea, it’s hard not to long for action!