Jamal Lewis ‘desperate’ for Liverpool but Norwich likely to stand in his way due to James Maddison

The chances of Liverpool securing Jamal Lewis look slim with the relegated Canaries unhappy with Michael Edwards’ £10m valuation of the left-back.

A long piece in the Athletic, as tweeted by James Pearce below, states that Norwich’s sporting director Stuart Webber wants £20m for the 22-year-old and will not entertain anything less – despite the player – who has three years on his contract – wanting a move to Anfield – even if it is to play second fiddle to Andy Robertson.

Pearce describes Lewis as ‘desperate’ for a deal, but that Norwich won’t pick up the phone to us at our current bid.

Latest on Jamal Lewis….#LFC prepared to pay £8m plus £2m in add-ons. Norwich want more than double that. https://t.co/kH8WFHq6zE — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) August 5, 2020

Once Liverpool have a valuation for a player in mind, we will not go above it – and certainly not by double – especially in these uncertain financial times.

So right now, this isn’t a deal that will be concluded imminently.

According to the report, Norwich’s sale of James Maddison for £24m and the midfielder’s subsequent success at Leicester City has given them grounds to charge proper money for their best players – even when they’re in the Championship.

Lewis ticks a lot of boxes for us, but probably not at £20m.

As a result, we might have to turn our attention to another name on the shortlist: Kostas Tsimikas of Olympiakos.