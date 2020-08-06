James Pearce has confirmed another left-back option other than Jamal Lewis

With Jamal Lewis set to cost £20m for any prospective buyer this summer, Liverpool may have to turn their attentions elsewhere.

The Athletic last night claimed that the 22-year-old is valued at double what Liverpool are willing to pay – and Michael Edwards has proven in the past that he rarely goes above his valuations for targets.

Jurgen Klopp’s squad does need a left-back though to come in and support Andy Robertson, with the Scot running on empty at various points over the past two seasons.

He’s the best in the world, but we need a solid rotation option – especially now that Trent Alexander-Arnold has his own readymade understudy in Neco Williams on the other flank.

James Pearce penned in the Athletic piece that Kostas Tsimikas of Olympiakos is a genuine alternative, which is perhaps the first time this has been recognised by a trusted source.

Tsimikas is more attacking than Lewis but has not played in the Premier League – so in that respects comes with more risk.

Still, he’s a mighty exciting prospect himself – as our piece on him last week shows.