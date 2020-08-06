Van Dijk’s comments on £40m Nathan Ake transfer show his class

Manchester City yesterday completed a £40m deal for Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake, who will be the backup to Aymeric Laporte as the left-sided centre-back.

That kind of money used to be reserved for marquee signings, but the amount City splash on defenders, it’s about par for someone who’ll sit on their bench!

The Dutchman is a good player though and he’ll improve their already jaw-dropping squad.

Virgil van Dijk congratulated his Dutch team-mate on the move on Twitter, telling Ake he was happy for him following the switch.

Happy for you bro! 👊🏽 — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) August 5, 2020

Ake is a good defender, but nobody is in van Dijk’s league and we wouldn’t swap Ake for Joe Gomez or Joel Matip, either.

We do need another centre-back though since Dejan Lovren’s exit – and it’ll be interesting to see who Jurgen Klopp and Michael Edwards go for this summer.

Pre-season starts again in one week’s time – so ideally – someone will be wrapped up soon so they can integrate with the group.

Still, we have a feeling the club will be waiting until the end of the window when we have a better understanding of the financial implications that surround transfers given the coronavirus.