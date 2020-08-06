(Video) Jamal Lewis raves about Liverpool’s superstars, and says Mane & VVD are quicker than Salah

Jamal Lewis is being heavily linked to Liverpool – but the Athletic suggested last night that our valuation of £10m is less than half what Norwich want to sell the left-back for…

As a result, it’s not the kind of deal which will be concluded imminently, if at all.

But Lewis is a massive fan of the Reds, as proven by this video that is now doing the rounds on Twitter of Lewis discussing what it was like to play against us.

He lauds the sharpness of Mo Salah, naming him his toughest opponent, but says Sadio Mane and Virgil Van Dijk are actually faster!

The Egyptian King will be seething!