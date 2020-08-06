(Video) Unseen Clip shows Klopp asking Virgil to ‘Keep the boys awake’ in Champions League game

A clip has gone viral on reddit from the season just gone (in which we won the Premier League, by the way), that shows Jurgen Klopp barking orders to Virgil van Dijk in our Champions League clash with Rb Salzburg.

It was one we had to win to get top the group – and the Reds actually put on a masterclass and secured a 2-0 victory.

Mo Salah scored one of the goals of the season, too, somehow finishing from a basically impossible angle on his wrong foot.

After the goal, the video shows Klopp not celebrating, but asking his centre-back supremo to make sure the team kept its head.

“Virg, Virg. VIRG! Keep the boys awake!” he screams.

Klopp hollers throughout the 90 minutes, but we never really have a clue what he’s saying – and we’re not entirely sure the team do either!

But this is a nice insight into how highly he rates our no.4 in regards to his leadership skills.

You can watch the clip, here.