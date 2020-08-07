Bayern boss drops huge hint over Thiago’s future with curious Premier League comment

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick may have dropped a hint as to where Thiago Alcantara may be playing football next season.

The Spain international has been relentlessly linked with a move to Liverpool, and the rumours were only amped up by the Nike deal.

Sources in South America and Europe have claimed Thiago could be set for a move to Anfield, but the Reds are yet to broker a deal with Bayern.

But Flick may have let loose the midfielder’s plans for the near-future in a recent with German outlet Sport1, as cited by the Mirror.

Speaking about Thiago, he said: “I can understand when a player is concerned. Thiago played in Spain for Barcelona and in the Bundesliga for Bayern Munich.

“If he wants to try again in the Premier League now, I totally understand. But it would be a shame because Thiago gives our game that certain something.

“That’s why I would like to have him as a coach on the team for the next few years, but that’s life. It would go on.”

These comments are very interesting as it sounds as if Flick is already resigned to losing the midfielder in the near-future.

With the rumours surrounding Thiago’s future, it makes for very intriguing news for Liverpool fans.

Having already conquered Spain with Barcelona and Germany with Bayern, maybe it’s time for the midfielder to join the biggest club in England.