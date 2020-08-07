Gundogan, once targeted by Pep to partner Thiago, says Bayern star ‘fits well’ with LFC

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has tipped Thiago Alcantara to fit in at Liverpool, amid rumours surrounding the future of the Spain international.

The German was once targeted by Pep Guardiola to partner the Bayern star, but the move didn’t come off and he joined the Citizens instead.

That’s according to German football expert Christian Falk, who claims Gundogan told him Thiago “fits well” with Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola once wanted to bring @IlkayGuendogan to Bayern as a partner of Thiago. I talked with Ilkay now about Thiago‘s future. Gündogan: „I have noticed that he has been associated with Liverpool quite often. I would say that he also fits well there“ @LFC @ManCity @FCBayern — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) August 7, 2020

The BILD writer is a reliable source when it comes to all things relating to the Bundesliga, and these latest comments are very interesting.

For one – it confirms that players are well aware of the rumours surrounding Liverpool and Thiago, meaning the Bayern star will have heard too.

Why Gundogan even thought to mention it is also intriguing, unless promoted by Falk of course – but we don’t have the full context there.

Thiago has been relentlessly linked with a move to Liverpool for a couple of months now, and this chat was only intensified by the Nike deal.

Sources across Europe and South America claim the Reds have agreed a deal with the Spain international, but are yet contact Bayern.

It all seems a bit pie in the sky so far, but it’s worth keeping an eye on.