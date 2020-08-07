(Image) Liverpool accidentally reveal new deal before quickly deleting post about possible sponsorship

Liverpool have seemingly let slip of a possible new sponsorship deal with a now-deleted post on Instagram.

The Reds’ official account shared an image of a bottle of No.1 Fiarham Gin, which was picked up by Reddit user ‘suarezian’.

The post (at the bottom of this article) uses the same image as the beverage company on their Twitter account, where they seem to be hyping something.

With Western Union’s logo mysteriously disappearing from the header of Liverpool’s website, this is very interesting indeed.

The Reds already have a beer sponsor in Carlsberg, but as they don’t produce gin there is potential for the club to get another brand on-board.

One to keep an eye on!

Take a look at the image below: