Insiders ‘blown away’ by early projections for LFC’s 2020/21 home shirt by Nike – report

Nike’s first kit for Liverpool has now been released to the world – and although it’s had mixed responses, it’s already a commercial hit.

Insiders have been ‘blown away’ by the early projections for the 2020/21 home shirt, and the club hopes it’ll be their best ever.

That’s according to Liverpool Echo journalist Paul Gorst, who states Nike have already ‘flexed their considerable might’ just days into the partnership.

A positive sign of things to come, Los Angeles Lakers shared a photograph of LeBron James wearing the new kit pre-game on Twitter.

Feeling Premier pic.twitter.com/fGqHz1IMs5 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 5, 2020

It’s easy to scoff and say ‘yeah, but he owns a minority stake in the club,’ but it isn’t that easy to dismiss.

James is one of the world’s biggest names in professional sports, and is signed to Nike as one of their athletes. This means the basketballer is to be seen wearing only their merchandise in a professional capacity.

With Liverpool now having their kits made by Nike, LeBron is free to wear the Reds’ kit whenever he wants – except when he’s playing!

I’m sure there are basketball fans who aren’t into football now considering picking up the Reds’ new home kit – it’s a sign of things to come.