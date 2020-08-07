Jurgen Klopp issues offer to Olympiacos for full-back after Jamal Lewis rejection

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly made an offer to Olympiacos for left-back Kostas Tsimikas, after Norwich City rejected Liverpool’s initial offer for Jamal Lewis.

The Northern Ireland international is still considered the preferred and favourite option for the Reds this summer, with the player said to be desperate for the move.

But a report from Greece suggest Tsimikas is Klopp’s ‘Plan B’, should a move for Lewis not come to fruition.

Writing for Sportime, journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos claims Liverpool have already made a proposal to Olympiacos for the left-back.

The offer is said to have been received well and a deal is probable, but it hinges on whether the Reds are able to get their first target – Lewis.

The same report also names Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City as an interested party, with Chelsea looming over star full-back Ben Chilwell.

Chorianopoulos claims Liverpool are wanting to get a back-up for Andy Robertson in as soon as possible, and a move for Tsimikas becomes more likely as time goes on.

We at EOTK can’t vouch for the accuracy of Sportime’s reporting, but the Athens-based outlet is likely to know about the ongoing of Olympiacos.