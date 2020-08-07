Liverpool fans lay into Farage for tweet about ‘illegal migrants’ touring Anfield

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage is a controversial figure – to say the least – so it didn’t go down too well when he tweeted about Anfield yesterday.

The politician shared a video on Twitter of him weirdly going through print-outs of football fans attending a tour of Liverpool’s stadium.

He captioned the tweet: ‘First it was a taxi service into Dover. Then it was free coaches and Four Star Hotels. Now it’s guided tours of Anfield Stadium for illegal migrants. When will this madness end?

As someone born and raised in Liverpool, I feel as if I can comfortably say most Scousers are socialists and this kind of message goes against our values.

A barrage of Reds on Twitter weren’t shy in taking chunks out of Farage for daring to mention Anfield in an attempt to put down migrants.

The message from most Liverpool fans was simple: they are welcome and you are not. Take a look at some selected responses below:

