Liverpool fans lay into Farage for tweet about ‘illegal migrants’ touring Anfield

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage is a controversial figure – to say the least – so it didn’t go down too well when he tweeted about Anfield yesterday.

The politician shared a video on Twitter of him weirdly going through print-outs of football fans attending a tour of Liverpool’s stadium.

He captioned the tweet: ‘First it was a taxi service into Dover. Then it was free coaches and Four Star Hotels. Now it’s guided tours of Anfield Stadium for illegal migrants. When will this madness end?‘

See the full post below:

First it was a taxi service into Dover. Then it was free coaches and Four Star Hotels. Now it’s guided tours of Anfield Stadium for illegal migrants. When will this madness end? pic.twitter.com/OR0pHya9z2 — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) August 6, 2020

As someone born and raised in Liverpool, I feel as if I can comfortably say most Scousers are socialists and this kind of message goes against our values.

A barrage of Reds on Twitter weren’t shy in taking chunks out of Farage for daring to mention Anfield in an attempt to put down migrants.

The message from most Liverpool fans was simple: they are welcome and you are not. Take a look at some selected responses below:

*Explicit language warning*

Hoylake is beautiful. They are welcome. You are not. Liverpool as a city is built on immigrants. We have no fear of it here, don’t try and spread your hate here you cretin. — Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) August 7, 2020

Well, history gives us quite a few examples of where the demonisation and dehumanisation of ‘outsiders’ ends. Thankfully in Liverpool, a city whose identity is built on refugees, we’re not buying into Farage’s narrative https://t.co/hWXPW5qbl2 — Tony Evans (@TonyEvans92a) August 7, 2020

Human beings being shown a bit of dignity and kindness? Frankly I’m appalled. — Guy Fawkes (@blunted_james) August 6, 2020

This whole video is ridiculous, but two things really stand out: 1. “Just hop in a dingy” makes it sound like your getting the Ferry over when in fact it’s a desperate and dangerous last resort for many 2. If going on a stadium tour can lead to playing in the PL, sign me up. https://t.co/rH5MAKG3nb — Dave Will (@davewi11) August 6, 2020

They’re more welcome at Anfield than you’ll ever be, and you know it. https://t.co/TSJ1MrhvhA — Joe Connolly (@JoeMConnolly) August 6, 2020

Hope they had a fantastic time. And it’s Premier League, not Premiership. Your mate from Merseyside should have known that one… https://t.co/jMeKZFJCDp — Gareth Roberts (@robbohuyton) August 6, 2020

They are absolutely welcome at Anfield – unlike you, you fascist little rat. https://t.co/xtPkIfG7P7 — Seán (@shornKOOMINS) August 6, 2020