(Photo) Jordan Henderson & Alan Hansen mural pops up in Liverpool – and it’s a belter

Another Jordan Henderson mural has popped up in Liverpool, but this one is by notable artist Paul Curtis – famous for his Liver Bird wings work in the Baltic Triangle.

Also featuring former Red Alan Hansen, the artwork celebrates the 2019/20 Premier League title triumph while also looking to the past.

The creation is located just off Breck Road in Anfield – a short walk from the stadium, and will surely be a hot-spot for match-goers now.

We think this is quality, and even though Curtis mentions it’s not the only Henderson artwork in the city, the more the merrier!

Take a look: