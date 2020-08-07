(Photo) Jordan Henderson & Alan Hansen mural pops up in Liverpool – and it’s a belter

Another Jordan Henderson mural has popped up in Liverpool, but this one is by notable artist Paul Curtis – famous for his Liver Bird wings work in the Baltic Triangle.
Also featuring former Red Alan Hansen, the artwork celebrates the 2019/20 Premier League title triumph while also looking to the past.
The creation is located just off Breck Road in Anfield – a short walk from the stadium, and will surely be a hot-spot for match-goers now.
We think this is quality, and even though Curtis mentions it’s not the only Henderson artwork in the city, the more the merrier!
Take a look:
Jordan Henderson and Alan Hansen. Good things come…
Appreciate this isn't the first Henderson mural but it was planned since March 😬.
Thanks to Revilo Properties for sponsoring this artwork@JHenderson @LivEchoLFC @ynwagram @empireofthekop @spiritofshankly @LFCMAGAZINE pic.twitter.com/auSs1qtFRK
— Paul Curtis (@paulcurtisart) August 6, 2020
