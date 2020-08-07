(Photos) Sneak peek inside Liverpool’s new training facility in Kirkby

Liverpool will soon move their training hub from Melwood in West Derby to a new facility in Kirkby, north-east of the city.
Work on the new digs halted because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it was resumed in late March and is coming along nicely.
No timescale has yet been placed on the completion, but photos shared online by Twitter user @Paul16_ show it may not be a million miles away.
Take a look:
New Kirkby training facility is coming along nicely. pic.twitter.com/QdbrjaMBeF
— Paul 🏆🔴 (@PauI16_) August 6, 2020
