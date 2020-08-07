(Video) Curtis Jones stars in new unseen Nike x LFC ad

We’ve all seen the Nike x Liverpool advert promoting the new kit by now, but there is another interesting video floating around social media.

A clip of another promo with a very similar tone has made its way onto Reddit, and it features young star Curtis Jones throughout.

The midfielder utters the club’s new slogan ‘tell us never’ at the end, and refuses to tone down his thick Toxteth accent – class!

The JD logo appears in the clip, so it’s fair to assume this will be rolled out by them on social media in due course.

Take a watch of the video below: