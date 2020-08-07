(Video) Tsimikas highlights reel shows he’s perfect Lewis alternative for Liverpool

Liverpool have had a bid of £10million rejected by Norwich City for left-back Jamal Lewis, but Jurgen Klopp has other targets to consider.

That’s according to the Guardian’s Andy Hunter, who claims the Reds are expected to make an improved offer for the starlet.

As we reported in this piece, Kostas Tsimikas of Olympiakos and Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly are also under consideration.

The Greek full-back could be an ideal back-up plan for Lewis, with the speedster being capable of playing at the top level.

A highlights reel of Tsimikas made its way onto Twitter last night, and he looks an exciting prospect. Take a look: