(Video) van Dijk’s best bits from 19/20 show just how great LFC’s unbreakable colossus is

Virgil van Dijk has helped transform Liverpool over the last few years, and has played a huge role in our recent Champions League and Premier League titles.

He’s pretty much been ever-present since we signed him from Southampton a few Christmases ago, playing every domestic league game over the last two seasons.

2019/20 was another masterclass for Virgil, who was our unbreakable colossus at the back as we marched towards an eagerly-awaited 19th title.

Liverpool have released a video of the defender’s best bits from this season on YouTube, and it’s a glorious watch.

Take a look: