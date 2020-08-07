Who Liverpool could sign after Jamal Lewis bid rejected by Norwich City

Liverpool made their first move for Norwich City left-back Jamal Lewis earlier this week, submitting an offer of £10million to the relegated side.

According to The Athletic’s James Pearce, the Reds also included a sell-on clause in an attempt to sweeten the deal.

But just as quickly as news of the bid broke – word of the Canaries’ rejection soon followed, with the offer falling short of expectations.

Within two hours of the news breaking, the ever-reliable Paul Joyce confirmed the Reds’ first move was unsuccessful.

Liverpool have had an offer of £10 million for left-back Jamal Lewis rejected by Norwich City. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) August 6, 2020

Guardian journalist Andy Hunter explained that the Reds are expected to make an improved offer for Lewis, but Jurgen Klopp has other options too.

Kostas Tsimikas of Olympiakos has been named as an alternative by Pearce; whereas GOAL’s Neil Jones has suggested Lloyd Kelly as a possible target.

The boss isn’t looking for someone to seriously challenge Andy Robertson, but keep him on his toes while providing ample cover.

All three of Lewis, Tsimikas and Kelly are appropriate for the job, with the Greek left-back perhaps being the most suited to make a case.

The Norwich starlet remains the only target the Reds have officially made a move for so far though, so that’ll be the one to watch over the coming days.