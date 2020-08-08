6’1″ centre-half ‘scouted extensively’ by Liverpool as Klopp looks to replace Lovren

Liverpool have reportedly kept an eye on Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White for a while now.

Dejan Lovren left the club earlier this month to join Russian champions Zenit, and Jurgen Klopp is now tasked with finding a suitable replacement.

The Liverpool Echo report that Ben White had been ‘scouted extensively’ by the Reds last season, when he was on loan with Leeds United.

The 6’1″ centre-half helped the West Yorkshire outfit as they found their way back to the Premier League after 16 years in the lower divisions.

The Daily Mail state Klopp is set to be ‘handed some funds’ as the Reds look to retain the English title to equal Manchester United’s record of 20.

White is usually played centrally, but has shown he’s more than capable of playing in wider positions when needed, something which will appeal to the Liverpool boss.

The Reds have also been heavily linked with a move for Norwich City left-back Jamal Lewis, but their initial bid of £10million has been turned down.

The Guardian claim that Liverpool are expected to make an improved offer for the Northern Ireland international, but that other options are being considered.