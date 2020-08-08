Liverpool contact club for Brazilian starlet linked with PSG – report

Liverpool have reportedly made contact with Vasco da Gama regarding the availability of rising star Talles Magno, according to a report in Brazil.

The forward’s club are well aware of the talent they have on their hands and inserted a £45million release clause in his contract in November.

But it’s believed the Brazilian outfit would be willing to accept an offer as low as £18million, due financial struggles worsened by the coronavirus pandemic.

Yahoo Esportes report that the Reds have touched based with Vasco to see whether a transfer is realistic this summer, with PSG also named as an interested party.

The Brazilians were facing financial struggles even before the coronavirus pandemic, so this will have only become more jaded with time.

Sevilla and Bayer Leverkusen are also thought to be interested in Magno, but the Reds haven’t been shy of plucking young talents from other clubs.

The journalist behind the previously mentioned report is Jorge Nicola, and while we can’t personally vouch for him we have been told on good authority that he is reliable.

Whether or not something comes of the link between Liverpool and Magno is a separate issue, but it’s probably safe to assume the Reds are at least interested.