Liverpool expect Yasser Larouci to leave the club after rejecting a five-year deal – report

Liverpool are expecting left-back Yasser Larouci to leave Anfield this summer, after rejecting a five-year deal from the Reds.

That’s according to Football Insiders, who claim the young Algerian international is already in talks with a new club over a move.

Meanwhile Liverpool are expected to make a second offer for Norwich City full-back Jamal Lewis, after having an initial £10million bid turned down.

See the tweet below:

Liverpool are expected to make an improved offer for Jamal Lewis, although the Reds have other options. (@AHunterGuardian) pic.twitter.com/J59PUJb94f — Liverpool Chronicle (@LivChron) August 6, 2020

MORE: Jurgen Klopp issues offer to Olympiacos for full-back after Jamal Lewis rejection

With Andy Robertson having no recognised back-up option in the squad, you have to wonder what has led to Larouci’s decision to leave.

The left-back could have inherited the role for the coming season – he’d have surely been the most likely, but has reportedly opted to move on.

Liverpool going for Lewis could have impacted his decision, or perhaps it was the other way around? This is purely speculation on my part, but it makes you wonder.

Larouci shouldn’t have any trouble finding a new club, but no solid sources have reported any links as of yet.

Fellow young left-back Adam Lewis remains committed to Liverpool and will likely absorb any fresh opportunities in the wake of his team-mate’s decision.