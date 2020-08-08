(Photo) Liverpool player debuts new black and red Nike kit in training

Liverpool Womens star Rhiannon Roberts is one of the first players from the club to be seen wearing the gorgeous new black and red Nike training kit.

The Welsh international shared a photo of herself at the training ground repping the new gear during a warm-up.

It’s one of the few times we’ve seen of any of the new kits ‘in action’, with the mens’ team only posing for a photo-shoot so far.

This isn’t the first time a player from Liverpool Womens has trained in the new gear, though – Rinsola Babajide shared a photo in a smart jacket earlier this week.

Take a look at the photos below: