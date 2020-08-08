Premier League preparing to finish next season with half of fixtures played, if necessary

The Premier League was allowed to be completed this season, even though the coronavirus pandemic was still sweeping the globe.

‘Project Restart’ was ambitious but it paid off in the end for the top clubs in the country, with the title, European spots and relegation fairly decided.

It seems that may not have been the preferred method of concluding the season, as Standard journalist David Lynch has revealed contingency plans for 2020/21.

In his exclusive report, the Liverpool FC expert explains how the Premier League are prepared to finish next year’s campaign with just half of the fixtures played.

This is purely because the pandemic kept professional football in England off the field for three months, at a detrimental cost to all involved.

The safety of the country’s population is obviously the most important thing, but this new proposal by the Premier League is quite desperate.

Money and broadcasters control the beautiful game, with large portions of incomes in professional leagues coming from contracts with TV companies.

Should a season not go ahead as planned, broadcasters are entitled to partial refunds – clubs are expensive to run and reimbursements could destroy the unprepared.

And so a season in which 50% of the fixtures played could become valid, but plans are expected to be discussed at a large meeting next week.