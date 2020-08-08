Sadio Mane could play key role in shrewd signing as winger is shortlisted by Liverpool

Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for Watford forward Ismaila Sarr, the man who ended our unbeaten streak in the Premier League last season.

The Reds look set for a relatively quiet summer, with sales likely to be needed before any incoming transfers are sanctioned by FSG.

The Liverpool Echo have confirmed Jurgen Klopp’s interest in Sarr, but reporter Paul Gorst explains it’s unclear if a formal offer will be made.

Also stated in the article is Sadio Mane’s relationship with his fellow countryman, as the duo are ‘close friends’ off the field.

It’s believed the Reds could use this to their advantage should an official approach be made.

It would be true to form if Liverpool were to make a move for a player from a relegated team, with Andy Robertson and Gini Wijnaldum both coming from downed sides.

Sarr is a versatile forward and can play anywhere across a front three, but his preferred position is at right-wing.

He’s obviously not going to take a starting place off Mohamed Salah, but could offer competition and depth should Xherdan Shaqiri depart the club this summer.