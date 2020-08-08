Shaqiri faces uncertain future while Karius heads list of players set for Liverpool exodus

Loris Karius’ loan at Besiktas has come to an end. In truth, he had officially become a Liverpool player again back in May but wasn’t part of the squad.

The Turkish outfit were allegedly not paying his wages – as per Sky Sports – and the German announced he’d terminated his contract on Instagram.

The Liverpool Echo report that Karius has no future at Liverpool whatsoever, with Adrian happy to remain Alisson’s No.2 next season.

MORE: Liverpool contact club for Brazilian starlet linked with PSG – report

According to the same article, Marko Grujic and Harry Wilson face uncertain destinies at Anfield.

While the duo performed well during their loan deals, at Hertha Berlin and Bournemouth respectively, other clubs may not submit acceptable bids.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused much greater issues, but it’s expected that the transfer deals this summer will be hindered.

The Echo say it’s a similar story for Xherdan Shaqiri – while Roma and Sevilla showed interest in the winter, they may now be unable to afford him.

The Reds have set a £25million price tag for the Swiss flyer, but it’s unclear how much it would cost to take Grujic and Wilson away from the club.