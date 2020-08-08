(Video) Dejan Lovren wins first trophy with Zenit in debut for the Russian outfit

Dejan Lovren is a serial winner – the Croatian centre-half has already picked up his first piece of silverware with new club Zenit.

His debut for the Russian champions ended in victory over Lokomotiv and yet another trophy lift!

In a video shared by Zenit on Twitter, the former Liverpool defender (No.6) can be seen celebrating with his new team-mates and their fans.

Supporters seem to be allowed to attend games in Russia – not sure how or why, though!

Take a look at the clip below (via Zenit):