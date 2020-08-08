(Video) Remembering Matip’s finest moment in a Liverpool shirt on his 29th birthday

Today is Liverpool defender Joel Matip’s 29th birthday and to celebrate the club’s official social media accounts shared a belter of a video.
The defender has already spent four years at Anfield and has won almost every trophy available, but he rarely gets amongst the goals.
Unlike another towering centre-half at the club, Matip doesn’t get forward for corners and free-kicks too often – but he has netted a handful of crackers.
Arguably his best-ever individual moment for the Reds come against Arsenal this season, and Liverpool’s Twitter account opted to remind us of this wonderful headed effort.
Take a watch of the video (via LFC TV):
On his birthday, we just 𝙝𝙖𝙙 to look back at 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨…
Class from big Joel 🤩👌 pic.twitter.com/Jji8BFUIfD
— Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) August 8, 2020
