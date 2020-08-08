(Video) Talles Magno’s best bits as Liverpool linked with Brazilian wonderkid

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Brazilian youngster Talles Magno. The Vasco da Gama forward has been likened to Neymar, and could be available for as little as £18million.

Yahoo Esporte report that the Reds have contacted the Brazilian outfit to see if a transfer is realistic.

The likelihood of a deal being brokered this summer remains to be seen, but it’s not the first time Liverpool have been linked with the teenager.

Magno is fairly unknown in Europe, so we’ve found a highlights package to get an idea of his playing style – and he looks like a star in the making!

Take a watch of the video below: