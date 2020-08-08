Why Liverpool simply must dip into the transfer market this summer – opinion

The coronavirus pandemic will no doubt have an impact on the transfer market this summer, but Liverpool can’t afford to sit this one out.

Dejan Lovren left the club earlier this month in a deal worth around £11million, which took the centre-half to Russian champions Zenit.

Whatever your opinion of the Croatian international is, there is no denying he’s left a hole in our squad.

With the relatively flimsy injury record of both Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, Liverpool quite simply need a fourth-choice centre-back.

Players like Ki Jana Hoever and Sepp van den Berg, while obviously talented, are not ready to step in alongside Virgil van Dijk at the top level.

The Reds have to bring in another experienced centre-half this summer, and replacing Lovren without netting a loss isn’t going to be easy.

Aissa Mandi and, perhaps with a little more optimism, Diego Carlos have been linked with a move to Liverpool, but neither will come cheap.

The Real Betis defender seems the more likely to sign, but he’ll likely set the club back around the same figure we got for Lovren.

Getting £11million for the No.6 didn’t really enable us to improve elsewhere in the squad, it just affords us the chance to sign a replacement.