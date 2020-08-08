Young Liverpool defender ready to leave club in search of regular game-time

Liverpool starlet Ki Jana Hoever is ready to leave the club on loan in search of regular senior matches.

The young Dutchman is realistic about his chances at Anfield, and admits he’ll likely play a third of the football he could if he stays for next season.

Hoever has sent out a plea to clubs to approach the Reds about a loan deal, citing that he wants to play at the ‘highest level possible’.

Speaking to Bleacher Report, the young defender was asked whether he’d benefit from a season in the Championship.

“It’s important that I play games on the highest level possible,” he said. “It’s hard to balance a few games at the highest level or a lot of games at a lower level.

“I have to figure out what’s best for me and the right answer will present itself.

“I know I’m ready to play men’s football. No more youth anymore. I’d like to do the big work now. If I go on loan, [I could play] 30 games. If I stay at Liverpool, maybe more like ten games.”

With young stars Rhian Brewster and Harry Wilson smashing it on their loan deals at clubs further down the pecking order, it’s easy to see why it appeals.

Hoever is not yet ready to inherit the fourth-choice spot left vacant by Dejan Lovren, but a couple of years playing in the Championship could do him good.

There are no reports of clubs interested in the defender, but the Dutchman is unlikely to be short of potential suitors should he be made available.