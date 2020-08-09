Chelsea’s heavy defeat to Bayern lays bare LFC’s European superiority over London clubs

Chelsea were eliminated from the Champions League last night at the hands of Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in emphatic fashion.

It was the latest in a run of embarrassing aggregate results by London-based clubs against the Bavarians, with Arsenal and Spurs recently getting battered too.

Frank Lampard’s Blues were beaten 7-1 on aggregate by Bayern, but that’s actually quite tame for the other clubs from the capital.

Arsenal were humbled 10-2 by Bayern in what was an disasterclass over two legs in 2017. Spurs don’t get away – they registered 7-2 and 3-1 defeats in the group stage last year.

Tottenham did meet Liverpool in the final 14 months ago, so it didn’t really matter for them – but the Reds eliminated Bavarians on their route to Madrid.

Liverpool held the German champions to a 0-0 draw at Anfield, before taking a convincing 3-1 victory away from the Allianz with Virgil van Dijk stealing the show.

To put it simply:

Bayern v. Premier League clubs in the #UCL knockout stages in recent years (on aggregate): Bayern 10-2 Arsenal ('17)

Bayern 10-3 Spurs ('19)

Bayern 1-3 Liverpool ('19)

Bayern 7-1 Chelsea ('20) Liverpool > London — Ste Carson (@sjrcarson) August 9, 2020

If the losses by London-based clubs were 1-0 and 2-0, this literally wouldn’t be worth mentioning – but their recent losses are embarrassing.

Bayern fans are going to be shouting about how they batter Premier League teams for fun, but it’s important to remember Liverpool aren’t in that bracket.