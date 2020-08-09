German club target Liverpool’s Ben Woodburn after relegation to 2. Bundesliga

Liverpool midfielder Ben Woodburn, who spent last season on loan Oxford United in League One, has attracted interest from Germany.

Freshly relegated side Fortuna Dusseldorf are said to be looking at taking the young Welshman on a short-term deal after a productive year.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who also claim a loan to the 2. Bundesliga would be the next step in Woodburn’s development at Anfield.

The same report also states a move to the Netherlands is likely, but fails to mention any linked clubs.

Woodburn has been with the Reds since he was seven-years-old. Now a 20-year-old, the attacking midfielder is considered a promising talent.

His career at hit a speed bump when he sustained a serious injury while on loan at Sheffield United in 2018, something which has repeated since.

It remains to be seen if Jurgen Klopp has any future plans for Woodburn, but a successful stint at a club like Fortuna could do the trick.

Marko Grujic, Rhian Brewster and Harry Wilson have all benefited from going on loans, where they’re able to play more often and prove themselves.

Woodburn could be the next Liverpool player to turn heads elsewhere.