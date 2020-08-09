(Image) Superman may have just been confirmed as a Liverpool fan

DC Comics’ Superman may have just been confirmed as a Liverpool fan in a comic book shared by a supporter on Twitter.

Paul Machin of The Redmen TV tweeted a snap of a panel in the graphic novel ‘Doomsday Clock’, in which a mug can be seen bearing LFC’s crest.

It’s being held by Lois Lane in the image, but Maych rightly poses the question: ‘Who is the Liverpool fan? Lois Lane, Superman or Gary Frank?‘

Our money is on the caped crusader, who can now join Constantine in supporting the greatest club in the world!

Take a look at the image below: