Klopp has ‘put Thiago’s name on the board’, according to German football expert

Jurgen Klopp has put Thiago’s ‘name on the board’, according to BILD’s Christian Falk, who has a very close relationship with Bayern Munich and is well placed to relay this information.

Speaking on LFC Transfer Room’s podcast, the German journalist explained the midfielder’s first choice is Liverpool but money could be an issue for the Reds this summer.

“I know Klopp is interested in [Thiago], but just like Werner it’s not so easy to get players at the moment. I think he’s hoping that Liverpool have the money to buy him, but there’s no offer at the moment,” he said.

“Bayern said he can’t go for less than £27million. Klopp believes in Thiago, there is a connection, we know he [Klopp] placed Thiago’s name on the board.

MORE: (Video) Thiago shows LFC what they’re missing out on as Bayern humble Chelsea

“There’s not many players of the level of Thiago in midfield, so they have to do something in midfield. Thiago’s first option is of course Liverpool.“

For us at EOTK – we don’t think a move for Thiago makes a great deal of sense, even though midfield is our most competitive area in the squad.

The Spanish international will turn 30 next season, has a pretty poor injury record, and will command huge wages – a reflection of his ability – it just doesn’t sound like an FSG signing.

That being said, Thiago is undoubtedly world-class and it can never be a bad thing to have players like him in the team so it can’t be ruled out – watch this space, Reds.