Liverpool set to sign Kostas Tsimikas after walking away from Jamal Lewis negotiations

Liverpool look set to sign Olympiacos left-back Kostas Tsimikas after Norwich City refused to budge on their demands for Jamal Lewis.

The Reds submitted an offer to the Norfolk outfit for the Northern Ireland international earlier this week, but had the initial bid of £10million rejected out of hand.

The Times’ Paul Joyce, an extremely reliable source for Liverpool news, has now confirmed the switch in focus to the Greek defender.

Liverpool moving onto Olympiacos left-back Kostas Tsimikas, rated at around £11.7million, after Norwich refused to budge over Jamal Lewis valuation. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) August 9, 2020

The usual suspects James Pearce and Melissa Reddy also reported the same, so it’s safe for fans to assume something could happen soon.

Reddy went one step further and said a medical is expected to take place next week, which suggests both Liverpool and Olympiacos are happy.

Tsimikas has helped the Greeks breeze through the domestic season, and was key for the Athens-based club in the Champions League and Europa League.

Olympiacos were eliminated from European competition earlier this week, after losing 1-0 (2-1 agg) to Premier League side Wolves.

Tsimikas did well to keep superstar winger Adama Traore quiet, but Nuno and co. were too much for the Greek champions in the end.