Newcastle, Leeds and Southampton to start a bidding war for Harry Wilson

Southampton have reportedly joined Newcastle and Leeds in the queue for Liverpool winger Harry Wilson this summer.

The Echo report that the Reds have slapped a £20million price tag on the Welshman and are willing to accept only permanent deals.

Wilson had a cracking season with Bournemouth as parent club Liverpool marched to a 19th English league title, establishing himself as a free-kick specialist.

With the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc on the financial states of football clubs, the Reds may be forced to sell before they can buy.

Jurgen Klopp is after a new left-back to offer support for Andy Robertson, but has had an initial bid for Norwich’s Jamal Lewis turned down.

The Echo also suggest Marko Grujic and Xherdan Shaqiri could be moved on this summer should suitable deals for the pair land on the boss’ desk.

All three named players are on the fringes at Anfield, but have had relatively impressive campaigns over the last couple of years.

Grujic has smashed it in the Bundesliga, Wilson was on fire for Derby and Bournemouth, and Shaqiri has been a very useful back-up for our attackers.