Olympiacos put £10.9million price tag on Liverpool target Tsimikas

Greek outlet Sport 24 report that Liverpool’s interest in Kostas Tsimikas is ‘concrete’ and the Reds don’t yet have a No.1 left-back target.

The Premier League champions have had an initial bid for Norwich City’s Jamal Lewis rejected, but are expected to make an improved offer in the coming weeks.

Sport 24 boldly claim that the Reds don’t consider the Canaries’ left-back as their No.1 target, and suggest it could in fact be Tsimikas.

The same report also states that Olympiacos are looking for £10.9million for the speedy defender – an interesting amount, given that’s what we got from Zenit for Dejan Lovren.

One thing Sport 24 get absolutely spot on is the shout that it’s not yet clear who Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp consider their top left-back target.

While both Lewis and Tsimikas have been talked about by reliable sources, there has been no confirmation that either of them is the priority.

The Greek has experience of playing in UEFA’s top competitions and the Northern Ireland international registered a decent Premier League season in 2019/20.

Both have their perks, and would provide excellent cover for Andy Robertson, so it’s a win/win for the Reds. Let’s just hope we can get one over the line!