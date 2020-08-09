(Photos) Nike have given Liverpool & Zenit the exact same kit

It should be common knowledge by now that football kit manufacturers use templates so every shirt isn’t made from scratch.

We’d argue that maybe the effort should be put in, but for commercial reasons can understand why it’s done.

But we also can be annoyed when Nike blatantly give both Liverpool and Zenit the exact same kit.

A photo of the Russian champions’ goalkeeper kit has leaked online, and it’s literally the same as the one Alisson has been pictured in.

We’ve done some digging and can confirm that the image is legitimate as Mikhail Kerzhakov wore it in Zenit’s most recent game.

Take a look at the images below: