(Video) Klopp recalls how he couldn’t stop crying when Liverpool won the league

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has emotionally recalled how he couldn’t stop crying when the Reds were finally crowned as the Champions of England.

In LFC TV’s new documentary on the unforgettable 2019/20 season, the boss explains how he called his wife but was unable to talk and couldn’t understand his emotions.

Klopp described the moment as “pure joy” and “one of the best in his life” in a video clip shared online. We love this from the boss and it shows just how much Liverpool means to the man.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):