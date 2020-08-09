(Video) Patrice Evra names James Milner the best player he’s ever played against

(Video) Patrice Evra names James Milner the best player he’s ever played against

Former Manchester United full-back Patrice Evra has called James Milner the best player he’s ever played against, in a promotional video with JOE.

The Frenchman claims the midfielder’s intensity and how he likes to play centrally makes him a chore to mark.

Milner often played on the wings when the Frenchman was in the Premier League, so we are talking about a different version of the former England international here.

Either way, it’s a great compliment from one of Europe’s most accomplished left-backs.

