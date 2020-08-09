(Video) Patrice Evra names James Milner the best player he’s ever played against

Former Manchester United full-back Patrice Evra has called James Milner the best player he’s ever played against, in a promotional video with JOE.
The Frenchman claims the midfielder’s intensity and how he likes to play centrally makes him a chore to mark.
Milner often played on the wings when the Frenchman was in the Premier League, so we are talking about a different version of the former England international here.
Either way, it’s a great compliment from one of Europe’s most accomplished left-backs.
Watch the clip of Evra here (via JOE):
📞 Can someone call #Hollywood and get me my Oscar I fully deserved please 🤣🤣 No stadium no problem #ilovethisgame #positive4evra @hotelsdotcom #ad pic.twitter.com/jZ2VtJGl24
— Patrice Evra (@Evra) August 8, 2020
