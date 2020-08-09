(Video) Thiago shows LFC what they’re missing out on as Bayern humble Chelsea

Reported Liverpool target Thiago Alcantara shone in Bayern Munich’s midfield last night as the Germans dispatched Chelsea in the Champions League.

The Spanish international was one of the best players on the pitch and was doing everything you could ask from a player in the centre of the park.

He was breaking up the play, recycling possession, pressing Chelsea players, spraying balls out wide and through the middle.

Thiago is a mix bag of the best traits a midfielder can have, and his performance in the Champions League shows Liverpool what they’re missing out on.

Take a watch of the video below: