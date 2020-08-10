Details of Tsimikas’ Liverpool contract emerge as full-back flies in for medical

Liverpool are set to sign Olympiacos full-back Kostas Tsimikas after walking away from negotiations for Norwich City’s Jamal Lewis.

The Norfolk club were unwilling to budge on their £20million valuation of the Northern Ireland international, with the Reds wanting to spend around half of that.

According to the ever-reliable Paul Joyce, Tsimikas will join Liverpool for a fee of £11.75million and details of his contract have now also emerged.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, a specialist in football transfers, claims the Greek defender will sign a five-year deal with the Premier League champions.

Tsimikas will initially be Andy Robertson’s understudy at Anfield, but could look to provide the Scot with some real competition further down the line.

The Greek helped Olympiacos breeze through the domestic season, and was a key player in their Champions League and Europa League runs.

The Athens-based club were eliminated from European competition last week after losing 1-0 (2-1 on aggregate) to Premier League side Wolves.

Tsimikas did well to keep superstar winger Adama Traore quiet, but Nuno and co. were too much for the Erythrolefki in the end.

We should hear something from Liverpool fairly soon, with Greek outlet Sport 24 claiming a medical is booked for the full-back this week.