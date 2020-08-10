Greek and English media disagree over Tsimikas’ true transfer fee

Olympiacos full-back Kostas Tsimikas is set to become Liverpool’s first singing of the summer transfer window.

Details of the deal have been leaking out from media both in Greece and England, but not everything lines up.

The ever-reliable Paul Joyce claims the transfer free for Tsimikas is £12.75million, which fellow journalists James Pearce and Melissa Reddy concur with.

However, Giannis Chorianopoulos of Sportime – who has been in the middle of the storm around this news – tweeted that sources in Greece state it’s £14.87million.

Sources in Greece insist: #LFC offer to #Olympiakos about #Tsimikas is 16.5m. euros (£14.87m.) for 80% of his rights. 24yo LB has arrived in UK and will sign a 5 years contract. 95% done deal, official next 24-48h#LFC #Liverpool #Liverpoolfc #Olympiacos — Giannis Chorianopoulos (@choria80) August 10, 2020

It’s not a million miles apart of course and it could just be some information being lost in translation, but it’s interesting nonetheless.

A likely answer is that Greek journalists are including additional figures from clauses and bonuses, while the English media are excluding that from the transfer fee.

Details of Tsimikas’ contract from Liverpool have already been reported on by reliable Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, who claims the full-back will sign for five years.

With Kostas, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold secured, and Neco Williams being offered a new deal, the Reds have got both full-back positions locked down for years to come.