How Pedro Chirivella inadvertently helped Kostas Tsimikas deal

Pedro Chirivella left Liverpool to join Nantes this summer – but without the Spaniard’s presence at Liverpool – we might not have begun to follow Kostas Tsimikas…

Today, Liverpool confirmed a deal for the Greek left-back, who will arrive as competition for Andy Robertson up and down the flank.

We expect to see him heavily in pre-season as he tries to get to grips with life under Jurgen Klopp, although it’ll take some time for the former Olympiakos star to oust Robbo from the first-team. In fact, he’ll initially be his backup, which we’re totally ok with, given Robbo’s world-class status!

According to Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports, Liverpool first witnessed Tsimikas’s ability while watching Chirivella on loan at Willem II in the Netherlands…

Virgil van Dijk and Sami Hyypia were both at Willem II before we snapped them up, so hopefully Tsimikas can eventually cement a similarly legendary status.

We welcome him to Anfield and are sure he’ll be a great success.